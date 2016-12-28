B.C.’s bad weather, holidays to blame for a drop in blood donations

Numerous snowfalls that hit B.C.’s south coast in December and the seasonal lull around the holidays is causing Canadian Blood Services to sound the alarm about a drop in blood donations.

Cherise Louie with Canadian Blood Services says they need to fill more than 800 appointments before Dec. 31 and more than 2,100 appointments before Jan. 7.

“A lot of people are off and enjoying the holidays with their family and staying in because of the weather,” Louie said.

But they are reminding British Columbias that the holidays are not over yet and there is an urgent need for donors.

Louie says a lot of donors are not coming out and they are seeing a lower turnout than normal.

With more snow potentially on the way for New Year’s Eve or Day, Louise says they are still not taking any days off – clinics around Lower Mainland will be open on both Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

“The need for blood is constant, so we are open every single day,” Louie said.

To find a clinic closest to you and book an appointment, go to www.blood.ca.