How’d we do it? The making of ‘Plane Talk’ with Tom Clark

Since launching Plane Talk, it has become one of the favourite segments of The West Block with Tom Clark.

Not only did viewers love watching some unscripted moments with politicians, but many of the guests enjoyed flying above the National Capital Region, sometimes even taking control of Clark’s plane.

WATCH: The West Block cameraman Kurt Brownridge takes viewers behind the scenes to show how Plane Talk comes together.

“What [made] these candid moments possible was it’s just me and the guests in the plane,” Clark said. “No producers, no cameramen, no political staffers. Just two people and a bunch of GoPros.”

All told, five cameras are attached to the plane for each segment. Two are mounted outside, and three inside – one on Clark, one on the guest and one shooting both in the single shot.

Watch above for some highlights from over the years, featuring Justin Trudeau when he was just leader of the third party, former prime minister Paul Martin, Conservative MP Michelle Rempel and Conservative leadership hopefuls Lisa Raitt and Kevin O’Leary.