Moose captured on video running alongside car in Montana

An Alberta native now living in Montana captured an amazing video of a moose running alongside her vehicle near the Idaho border.

Jessica Richards, who was raised in Raymond, sent Global News the above video Wednesday. She said she took it while driving with her family from Whitefish, Montana to Boise, Idaho on Dec. 23.

Richards said she was driving on Highway 12 when her husband tapped her shoulder.

“Every time we drive the mountain roads I always say how much I would love to see a big bull moose,” she wrote in a message to Global News. “They’re my favourite animal and obviously super powerful and amazing. But we never do!”

She said she was amazed to open her eyes and see the moose cross the road, and start to run right beside her car.

“It ran beside us for about 40 seconds before it turned and headed into the trees. An amazing experience!”

