US will not stand by as Israel-Palestine peace deal falls apart, John Kerry says

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry says expanding Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem are leading to an “irreversible one-state reality.”

This is happening despite polls showing that most Israelis support the creation of a separate Palestinian state, Kerry said.

Kerry delivered a speech Wednesday that outlined his proposals for a peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians. His speech comes days after the U.S. declined to veto a United Nations Security Council resolution that called Israeli settlements a violation of international law.

Kerry says most people in Israel don’t know how systematic the settlement process has become in recent years, with tens of thousands of Israelis moving into the middle of Palestinian territories.

If Israel rejects a two-state solution for peace with the Palestinian people, “it can be Jewish or it can be democratic,” Kerry said.

Kerry was responding to withering Israeli criticism of the United States’ abstention from a vote condemning Israeli settlement construction. He reiterated the American position that a two-state solution giving both Israelis and Palestinians a home state is the best roadmap to peace. He also made it clear that despite recent differences in policy, the United States continues to be Israel’s closest ally.

Israel has been furious at the United States since the UN vote late last week. But Kerry said in a farewell speech at the State Department that the vote was “in keeping with” American values for democracy.

Kerry defended the U.S. decision to allow for the passage of the U.N. resolution, saying it was intended to preserve the possibility of a two-state solution.

“Despite our best efforts over the years, the two-state solution is now in serious jeopardy,” Kerry said in remarks at the State Department. “We cannot, in good conscience, do nothing, and say nothing, when we see the hope of peace slipping away.”

A senior Israeli Cabinet minister, Gilad Erdan called Kerry’s speech a “pathetic step,” further heightening tensions between the two close allies as President Barack Obama prepares to leave office.

Israeli leaders have made no secret they are counting on President-elect Donald Trump to change U.S. policy.

