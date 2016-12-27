Over $100K worth of pork stolen from Woodstock, Ont., truck stop: police

Woodstock Police say $105,000 worth of pork tenderloin was stolen from an area truck stop sometime between Christmas Eve and Boxing Day.

Officials say it was around 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve when the operator of a 53-foot refrigerated trailer—which had 2,400 boxes of pork tenderloin inside—parked his truck at the TA truck stop at 535 Mill Street.

When the G6 Logistics Incorporated driver returned to his rig on Boxing Day at 12:30 p.m., police say the trailer was missing.

The trailer is white with a G6 Logistics logo on the side. The identification plate on the trailer is G6R007. The Ontario licence plate of the trailer is M67 10J.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Woodstock Police Service (519-537-2323) or Crimestoppers (1-800-222-8477).