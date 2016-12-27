Alberta man charged with impaired driving in deaths of Newfoundland couple

A Fort McMurray man has been charged with two counts of impaired driving causing death after a couple on their way home from a Christmas party were killed, Newfoundland RCMP said Tuesday.

A husband and wife in their 50s were walking on Little Port Road in Lark Harbour, Nfld. at about 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 26.

A 45-year-old Alberta resident, who was visiting his hometown for the holidays, was charged in their deaths. He was also charged with driving over the legal limit.

Newfoundland RCMP didn’t release the man’s name, but said Tuesday he’s been remanded and is set to appear in court Wednesday in Corner Brook.

Lark Harbour is on the west coast of Newfoundland, about 50 kilometres from Corner Brook.