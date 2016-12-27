Search resumes for 2 hikers and a snowboarder missing on Cypress Mountain

The search will resume this morning for three people still believed to be missing on Cypress Mountain.

Rescue teams had to call of the search Boxing Day night as the temperatures dipped and the snow picked up.

They are looking for two missing hikers and one snowboarder.

Crews were out on Monday searching for the two hikers after one of their vehicles was left overnight in the parking lot.

Forty-three-year-old Roy Tin Hou Lee and 64-year-old Chun Sek Lam are believed to be somewhere in the area. Officials do not believe the pair was prepared for a night on the mountain.

North Shore Rescue is hoping to hear from anyone who may have snowshoed the Howe Sound Crest Trail (Bowen Lookout or St Mark’s Summit) on Christmas Day as that is believed to be where the pair were last seen.

Later in the day a snowboarder went missing after going out-of-bounds and becoming stranded. Crews found him but due to unsafe conditions they were unable to get to him last night.

“It was cold overnight and the weather is getting worse,” said North Shore Rescue search manager Simon Jackson. “We’re monitoring avalanche conditions carefully and making sure to follow our safety plans for those conditions.”

WATCH: Search on for two men missing on Cypress Mountain: