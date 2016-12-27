Port Mann Bridge closed for hours due to unsafe icy driving conditions

The Port Mann Bridge has now reopened in both directions after being closed overnight.

A combination of snow and slush renewed fears about ice bombs, forcing crews to close the bridge to all traffic.

Drivers were told to find another route just before midnight on Boxing Day. The bridge reopened just before 5 a.m.

The corporation that runs the bridge says the closure was due to unsafe conditions for drivers.

Crews have been using snow-removing collars on the bridge cables in the hopes of removing build-up but in the past this was not enough to prevent ice bombs falling and shattering car windshields.