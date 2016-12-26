Volunteers open pop-up overdose prevention site in Rutland

KELOWNA — A group of volunteers has opened up what is believed to be the first volunteer pop-up overdose prevention site in Kelowna.

The overdose prevention site (OPS) opened today in Rutland near a local park where some of the staff are trained in Naloxone injection.

The group says it’s offering the service as Interior Health continues to find a new home for a permanent overdose prevention site.

Originally, Interior Health had found a site in Rutland but the landlord changed his mind following pressure from local businesses.

The group of volunteers who’ve set up the pop-up site in Rutland said there have been too many overdoses in Kelowna and that something had to be done.

“By the end of November, 40 overdose deaths and many more near-misses had occurred in Kelowna. While we recognize that an OPS does not prevent the circulation of fentantyl, carfentanil, or potentially lethal heroin, we see setting up a OPS as one measure we can take to save lives. We anticipate other community measures in response to the overdose crisis in B.C. and in Kelowna,” OPS volunteer Norah Bowman said.

The OPS site is located near Roxby Park in Rutland. It’s not clear how long it will be offering services.

Another overdose prevention site organized by Interior Health is up and running in downtown Kelowna.