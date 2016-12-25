World
December 25, 2016 8:29 pm
Updated: December 25, 2016 8:54 pm

Pakistan issues nuclear warning to Israel on Twitter after fake news story

By Staff The Associated Press

Israel's former Defense Minister Moshe Yaalon, seen here in a May 20, 2016 file photo, was falsely quoted in the AWD News fake story.

(AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)
A fake news story has touched off a tense Twitter confrontation between nuclear power Pakistan and Israel, widely believed to have a nuclear arsenal of its own, in an episode that underlines the potentially harmful impact of such stories in sensitive global affairs

In an apparent response to a fake story claiming Israel’s former defence minister threatened a nuclear attack against Pakistan if it sends troops to Syria, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif reminded Israel that “Pakistan is a nuclear state too.”

Israel’s Defence Ministry tweeted back Saturday, saying the original story on the site AWD News was “totally fictitious.”

AWD has been identified by fact-checking organizations as a fake news site.

READ MORE: Fake news online: How did we get here?

Israel maintains a policy of nuclear ambiguity, neither confirming nor denying the existence of an arsenal. Pakistan became a nuclear power in 1998. The countries have no diplomatic ties.

There was no immediate reaction from Pakistan to Israel’s response.

Fake News
Israel fake news
Khawaja Mohammad Asif
Pakistan fake news
Pakistan Israel
Pakistan nuclear threat
Pakistan nuclear warning

