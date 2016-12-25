Canadian Senators sing in holiday carpool karaoke

What do you get when you put a bunch of Canadian Senators on a bus at Christmas? A very Canadian version of carpool karaoke.

In a video posted to Twitter on Christmas day, a few Senators jumped on a bus outside Parliament Hill this holiday season.

Senators Grant Mitchell, Leo Housakos, Yonah Martin, Jane Cordy, Eric Forest, Salma Ataullahjan, Elizabeth Hubley joined in to sing Jingle Bells in both english and french.

