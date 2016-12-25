World
December 25, 2016 2:27 pm
Updated: December 25, 2016 2:58 pm

Massive WWII bomb is defused in German town of Augsburg

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH ABOVE: The German town of Augsburg was evacuated on Christmas to disarm a massive World War Two bomb discovered last week during construction in the city's central district. An estimated 54,000 residents were forced to evacuate while workers disarmed the bomb.

A A

FRANKFURT – Explosives experts have defused a large World War II aerial bomb in the southern German city of Augsburg — clearing the way for thousands of evacuated residents to return and hold their Christmas celebrations at home.

City police tweeted that they had “good news at Christmas” just before 7 p.m. local time.

Prior to that, they had been unable to say how long residents would have to stay away due to the sensitive explosives work being done.

Some 32,000 households with 54,000 residents in the city’s historic central district were forced to leave by 10 a.m. Christmas morning so experts could handle the bomb.

Global News

© 2016 The Associated Press

Report an error
Augsburg
Bomb
german town
Second World War
World War II
World War II Bomb

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News