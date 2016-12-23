110 pooches rescued from dog meat festival arrive in Canada

More than 100 dogs rescued from China’s Yulin dog meat festival have arrived in Canada, ready for a new life.

The pooches were scooped up by rescuers last June, just days ahead of the annual festival. The dogs were cared for at a shelter in China before being brought to Canada.

The adoption of shelter dogs is not common in China, according to Humane Society International (HSI), one of the groups involved in the dogs’ rescue. So, the dogs have made their way to Canada, where they will be put up at three facilities.

Dog Tales Rescue and Sanctuary in King City, Ont., the Montreal SPCA, and BARK, an Ottawa-based rescue group, will take over care of the dogs. They will still need work to improve their health and sociability before they are ready for adoption as pets, HSI notes.

It’s estimated that 30 million dogs are killed every year for food, HSI states, about two thirds of which are killed in China.

HSI is optimistic about work by the government of China to enact new animal protection legislation.