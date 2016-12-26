New radio station, Peggy 99.1 FM, to hit Winnipeg airwaves

WINNIPEG — Corus Radio is bringing an exciting new station to Winnipeg’s airwaves.

On Boxing Day, the station is launching Peggy 99.1 FM, Feel Good Winnipeg.

Peggy is an upbeat station, playing everything from 80’s pop, 90’s hip hop and today’s top music. It’s loaded with all the hits Winnipeggers want to hear, giving listeners an opportunity to indulge in Peggy’s playlist at work, in the car, or on their smartphones.

Rebranded from 99.1 Fresh Radio, Peggy’s unique new format gives a positive, energetic and fun vibe, while giving listeners the music they want.

“Peggy 99.1 was made for Winnipeg, not just in the name, but in the playful, sassy and confident attitude the station brings to the city,” Tammy Cole, program director at Corus Radio said.

“Our listeners will enjoy the stations upbeat music, fun personality and local flare while they’re at home or on-the-go. From running errands to putting the kids to bed, Peggy will be there for you to tune-in to the big hits and tune-out the noise.”