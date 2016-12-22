Emma Stone has had her jokes ‘given away’ to male co-stars

Emma Stone reveals — in a new Rolling Stone article — that during the early days of her career, her star power didn’t always trump Hollywood sexism.

The La La Land actress admits that she hasn’t always felt respected on film sets by her directors. She did not single out any specific directors.

“There are times in the past, making a movie, when I’ve been told that I’m hindering the process by bringing up an opinion or an idea,” Stone said. “I hesitate to make it about being a woman, but there have been times when I’ve improvised, they’ve laughed at my joke and then given it to my male co-star. Given my joke away.”

The 28-year-old star went on to say, “Or it’s been me saying, ‘I really don’t think this line is gonna work,’ and being told, ‘Just say it, just say it, if it doesn’t work we’ll cut it out’ – and they didn’t cut it out, and it really didn’t work!”

Stone is one of the many A-list stars to speak out about Hollywood sexism, including the wage gap. “We should all be treated fairly and paid fairly,” Stone said in an interview for Vogue’s November issue.

Other stars to speak out about the wage gap include Jennifer Lawrence and Hilary Swank, who recently revealed on Chelsea Handler’s show, that she was offered five per cent of her male co-star’s pay after winning her second Academy Award.

“I win my second Academy Award, and the next couple of movies later, I get offered a movie, but the male [actor] hadn’t had any kind of critical success but had been in a movie where he was hot,” Swank said. “And he got offered $10 million, and I got offered $500,000.”

Stone also says, La La Land, her new movie with co-star Ryan Gosling, was a game changer because it helped her develop certain skills she might not otherwise have been able to explore fully. She admits that “Coming out of improv where everything’s so reliant on the team, it’s still hard for me to be out front – even when it’s a big role. I like being a cog in the machine.”

Stone’s new movie, La La Land, was released earlier this month.