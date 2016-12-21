Canada tops Lonely Planet’s ‘Best in Travel 2017’ list

With Canada set to mark its 150th birthday, Lonely Planet marked the world’s second largest country as its number one choice for travellers in 2017.

The respected travel guide recently issued their choices of “Best in Travel 2017” including the top 10 countries, cities, regions and travel bargains. Canada came out atop the list of countries ahead of Colombia, Finland, Dominica, and Nepal.

Lonely Planet praised Canada for its “inclusiveness and impeccable politeness” as well as “positivity unleashed by its energetic new leader Justin Trudeau,” before talking about the nation’s impending birthday bash.

The guide also pointed to our weak dollar as a positive for travellers looking to taste “Canada’s exciting fusion food and mysteriously underrated wine.”

Lonely Planet also released a list of the best places to be in Canada for its 150th birthday.

It should come as no surprise that the nation’s capital topped the list as the guide states Ottawa will have “the nation’s biggest birthday bash, with flyovers by the Snowbirds, Canada’s air demonstration squad, a giant street party and free concerts and events, many to be held in the new cultural village being built out of sea containers on York Street.”

While Ottawa seems like an obvious place to be, the second choice might raise an eyebrow or two.

The article’s author, Korina Miller, says that if you can’t make it to Parliament Hill, the next best option would be Charlottetown.

“As the birthplace of Confederation, Charlottetown always celebrates Canada Day in a big way, and for 2017 they’ll be cranking it up a notch,” the article states.

The rest of the top six includes Canada’s National Parks, Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal.

Number 7 on the list is SESQUI, a multimedia dome village which will travel across Canada in 2017.

The top 10 list concludes with Calgary, Dawson City and Regina.