10-year-old girl with autism sings Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’

A 10-year-old girl from Northern Ireland singing a solo during her school choir’s performance of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah is becoming an Internet sensation, going viral after a video of the extraordinary performance was posted on Facebook.

Kaylee Rodgers hails from Donaghadee, County Down, and has autism and ADHD. A student at Killard House Special School, she started singing as a way to help build her confidence.

The Facebook video has so far been viewed more than 180,000 times, and the youngster spoke with ITV to share her feelings about the incredible popularity of her performance.

“It was really amazing how many views I got,” she said. “I just loved doing it.”

“For a child who came in P4 and wouldn’t really talk, wouldn’t really read out in class, to stand and perform in front of an audience is amazing,” Colin Millar, principal of Killard House told ITV. “It takes a lot of effort on Kaylee’s part.”

