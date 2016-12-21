Crime
December 21, 2016 12:21 pm

SIU investigating after woman fell to her death from 10th storey balcony in Toronto

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Special Investigations Unit headquarters in Mississauga, Ont. are seen on Aug. 24, 2016.

Nakita Krucker/Toronto Star via Getty Images
TORONTO – Ontario’s Special Investigation Unit says it is looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman who fell from a balcony in east Toronto.

The SIU says local police were called to the building at 4 a.m. Wednesday, but did not indicate why they were summoned.

Shortly after police arrived, the SIU says a woman fell from a 10th storey balcony.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details have been released.

The SIU is an arms-length agency that investigates situations involving police in which someone was killed, injured or accused of sexual assault.

© 2016 The Canadian Press

