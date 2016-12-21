SIU investigating after woman fell to her death from 10th storey balcony in Toronto

TORONTO – Ontario’s Special Investigation Unit says it is looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman who fell from a balcony in east Toronto.

The SIU says local police were called to the building at 4 a.m. Wednesday, but did not indicate why they were summoned.

Shortly after police arrived, the SIU says a woman fell from a 10th storey balcony.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details have been released.

The SIU is an arms-length agency that investigates situations involving police in which someone was killed, injured or accused of sexual assault.