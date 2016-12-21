Amateur video offers shockingly close view of deadly cargo plane crash in Colombia

Amateur video captured the shocking and dramatic moment a cargo plane crashed shortly after takeoff in Puerto Carreno, Colombia on Tuesday.

Local resident Yurlan Falla captured the footage while recording on his motorcycle, on a road perpendicular to the end of the runway at Puerto Carreno’s German Olano Airport just after 5:00 p.m. local time Tuesday.

Normally, the spot would seem to offer a great view of departing aircraft, but on Tuesday he was witness to a far more terrifying occurrence.

As captured in the video above, a Boeing 727 on its way to Bogota is attempting to take off but does not achieve enough altitude, clipping the barbed wire fence at the edge of the airport.

A short time later, the plane crashed. According to a statement from Colombia’s Civil Aviation Authority, five of the six people on board died in the crash.

The sixth, flight technician Diego Armando Vargas Bravo, was taken to hospital in nearby San Juan de Dios before being transported by air to a hospital in Bogata. His condition is not known at this time.

César Urueña, director of National Relief for the Colombian Red Cross, told the Naticias Caracol the crash occurred approximately 10 kilometres from Germán Olano airport, meaning the plane likely continued to skim for several seconds after clipping the fence before coming down.

There is no word yet as to the cause of the crash.