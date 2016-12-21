Almost half of homes in Metro Vancouver now valued at more than $1M

The latest real estate numbers for Metro Vancouver show nearly half the homes in the region are now valued at more than $1 million.

Forty-three per cent of single-family homes have now risen to that price, up from 28 per cent a year ago.

The numbers are based on statistics from BC Assessment.

West Vancouver had the highest percentage of million dollar homes at 97 per cent. Richmond, Burnaby, Vancouver and North Vancouver are all listed at 60 per cent.