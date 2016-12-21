Economy
December 21, 2016 9:57 am

Almost half of homes in Metro Vancouver now valued at more than $1M

Amy Judd is one of Global BC's web producers, co-host of Trending Now BC, and also appears on BC1 By Online News Producer  Global News

In March, this East Vancouver home sold for half a million dollars over the asking price.

A A

The latest real estate numbers for Metro Vancouver show nearly half the homes in the region are now valued at more than $1 million.

Forty-three per cent of single-family homes have now risen to that price, up from 28 per cent a year ago.

The numbers are based on statistics from BC Assessment.

West Vancouver had the highest percentage of million dollar homes at 97 per cent. Richmond, Burnaby, Vancouver and North Vancouver are all listed at 60 per cent.

Global News

© 2016 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Million dollar homes
Million dollar homes Vancouver
real estate vancouver
Vancouver
Vancouver BC
Vancouver homes

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News