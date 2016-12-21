Toronto panda wrestles snowman during winter frolic

Toronto’s pandas continue to prove why they’re so cute.

For the second time in less than two weeks, the Toronto Zoo has released video of their giant pandas frolicking in the snow.

Video posted to YouTube shows Da Mao playing with a snowman that was built Tuesday inside the panda’s enclosure for “enrichment.”

Da Mao is seen scratching and climbing on top of the frozen figure.

At one point the snowman’s head breaks off, sending the adult panda tumbling.

Another video recorded on the zoo’s security camera on Dec. 12 showed Da Mao somersaulting down a snowy slope.

Da Mao was joined by the zoo’s twin panda cubs Jian Panpan — meaning “Canadian Hope” — and Jia Yueyue — “Canadian Joy” — pouncing and tumbling in the snow together.

The playful twins, both of whom celebrated their first birthday in October, have been a major attraction for the city.

When life hands you snow… wrestle in it. 🐼❄️ #TOPandaCubs pic.twitter.com/UXHWYzqOcf — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) December 12, 2016

Da Mao, who arrived on loan with partner Er Shun from China in 2013, gave birth to Jian Panpan and Jia Yueyue last year.

Da Mao and Er Shun are scheduled to move to the Calgary Zoo in the spring of 2018.