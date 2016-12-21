Sears online customers fuming over undelivered Christmas gifts

Nancy Hurstfield-Meyer is part of a group of online shoppers fuming over undelivered gifts purchased from Sears just days before Christmas.

“These are toys that the kids were looking to get for Christmas. They were on their list,” Hurstfield-Meyer told Global News.

Hurstfield-Meyer said she placed an order with Sears on Dec. 6 and that it was scheduled to be delivered in three to seven business days.

The Sears Facebook page has been inundated with negative comments from shoppers with similar complaints.

“I made a purchase on sears.ca for on November 23rd, their website confirmation said that I will receive my package within 3 to 7 business days. After that I haven’t heard anything from Sears,” Punit Godhani wrote.

“Worst customer service ever!! Ordered November 27th. Still has not shipped. On the phone waiting 45 min. Then I had to get transferred to another representative. Still waiting after another 15 min??? Ridiculous!,” wrote Tammy Stuckless Tetford.

Sears told Global News gifts are being shipped out but that some customers were willing to wait until after Christmas. However, the retailer admitted others have also cancelled their orders.

Hurstfield-Meyer got word late Tuesday afternoon that three of the four gifts have been shipped but there’s no guarantee they’ll arrive on time for Christmas.

“I placed an order Saturday with The Bay and it was in my doorstep on Monday, same with Wal-Mart. I placed an order Friday and it was on my door Monday. These companies are going to get my business going forward.”

-With a file from Tom Hayes