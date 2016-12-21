Jannik Hansen scores twice as Canucks down Winnipeg Jets

VANCOUVER – Jannik Hansen scored twice as the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Sven Baertschi and Bo Horvat, into an empty net, had the other goals for Vancouver (14-16-3), which got 31 saves from Jacob Markstrom. Henrik Sedin added two assists.

Blake Wheeler replied for Winnipeg (15-17-3). Connor Hellebuyck stopped 21 shots in taking the loss for the Jets, who in a scheduling quirk will remain in Vancouver and play the Canucks again on Thursday.

Tied 1-1 after two periods, Hansen scored his second of the night and fifth of the season at 3:19 of the third. The veteran winger took a pass from Daniel Sedin at the blue line and delayed for a moment before ripping a shot past Hellebuyck with Henrik Sedin screening in front.

Hansen, who returned to the lineup on Dec. 11 after missing 16 games with broken ribs, was reunited with the superstar twins on the Canucks’ top line last week and now has three goals in his last two games.

Baertschi then stretched the lead to 3-1 just 3:21 later when he blocked Dustin Byfuglien’s point shot and moved in alone on Hellebuyck before finishing a slick backhand move for his seventh.

Markstrom made a great save on Jets rookie phenom Patrik Laine from the faceoff dot in the dying seconds of a Vancouver penalty with under five minutes to go as Winnipeg pressed.

Horvat killed any thoughts of a comeback when he scored his 10th into an empty net with 2:14 left in regulation.

Trailing 1-0 after a first period where the visitors carried the play, Vancouver got even after a great shift from Hansen and the Sedins. The Canucks cycled the puck in the Winnipeg zone for nearly 40 seconds before Henrik Sedin’s weak pass in front found its way to Hansen, who beat Hellebuyck with a quick shot at 9:18.

The Canucks had two great chances to take the lead late in the period, but couldn’t quite find the range. Hellebuyck stopped Markus Granlund on a breakaway from the hash marks after a turnover with his pad. Hellebuyck then nearly gifted Vancouver the lead with just over a minute to go when he gave the puck away to Horvat behind the Jets’ goal, but the netminder scrambled back into his crease to stop Baertschi.

Winnipeg, now 5-11-2 on the road this season, opened the scoring with 5:52 left in the first period when the Jets’ 25th-ranked power play connected off the rush. Wheeler took a pass from Byfuglien and blew past Canucks defenceman Alex Biega before cutting in on Markstrom to score his 10th.

Winnipeg had a number of other chances in the opening 20 minutes, including great opportunities for both Andrew Copp and Drew Stafford right in front of Markstrom, while Byfuglien rang another shot off the crossbar.

Daniel Sedin had Vancouver’s best look on a shot off the rush that Hellebuyck turned aside, but the hosts generated very little otherwise.

Notes: Winnipeg forward Nic Petan returned to the lineup after missing 10 games with a lower-body injury. … Canucks defenceman Christopher Tanev, who turned 27 years old on Tuesday, and brother Brandon Tanev, a forward for the Jets, played against each other in the NHL for the first time.