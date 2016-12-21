Syrian refugees set to restart their education at Concordia University

Two young Syrian refugees began a new life in Montreal Tuesday night.

Mohamad and Dunia arrived at Trudeau Airport thanks to Concordia University and the Syrian Kids Foundation.

The school is sponsoring the pair and waiving tuition fees for at least one year.

The Foundation helped Mohamad and Dunia learn English while they were in refugee camps in Turkey and will help pay for their living expenses.

“Life wasn’t easy there,” Mohamad said. “All the schools were closed and we weren’t able to attend any school, so I missed one year out of my high school, that’s why I left Syria.”

The Syrian Kids Foundation helped Mohamad catch up through a school they established in Turkey’s camps.

Mohamad and Dunia will start classes in January.

Concordia said in a press release it’s looking to sponsor up to three more refugees.