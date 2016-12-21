Top 5 things to do while stuck at YYC Calgary International Airport during the holidays

Looking for something to do at the Calgary airport while you wait for your flight this holiday season? If you were contemplating talking to the aggressive beauty kiosk salespeople just to pass the time, fear not! YYC Calgary International Airport has lots of ideas on what you can do instead, plus over 185 shops and services for your last-minute shopping needs.

You can also use the hashtag #YYCFestive on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to share your holiday moments with others in the airport.

Get your smooch on at the mistletoe zones

You can meet your friends/ family / lovers / unsuspecting strangers under the mistletoe on the Arrivals Level at meeting places A, C and D/E and surprise them with a Christmas kiss!

Our Mistletoe Zone is back! Greet your loved ones with a hug or a smooch under the mistletoe, located on Arrivals A, C, D/E #YYCfestive 😘🎄 pic.twitter.com/kAgQFJ2Nab — YYC (@FlyYYC) December 14, 2016

Listen to some sweet holiday singing

There are seasonal melodies being performed by multicultural choirs, local artists and musical school groups on the Arrivals Level of the new international terminal. If you haven’t had your fill of Christmas music yet, this option is for you! Check out the full schedule here.

Take in YYC’s Festival of Trees

The trees, decorated by the airport’s partners and businesses, have been put up for an “added a dose of seasonal cheer” according to YYC staff. They are located in the Destinations Food Court, Banff Hall and international arrivals and departures.

Use the free gift-wrapping service

Volunteers will be wrapping presents for those travelling between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 21 and 22 and again from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 23. Note: this takes place in Concourses A and C behind security, so make sure you have the gift in your carry-on bag.

Colour with Mrs. Claus

Mrs. Claus and her helpers will be at Concourses A and C on Dec. 22 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Dec. 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to help write letters to Santa. The airport staff say she may even have some “delicious treats” to share.

If you’re not in the mood to be merry, but are still looking for options to pass the time, here are five more options all year-round at the airport:

Unleash your kids in the play

New Kid Zones have been specially designed for “interactive play and exploration” in the international terminal. They’re carved by hand by Denver’s Playtime LLC and feature carpet-covered foam floors, easy for kids of all ages to play. There’s a dinosaur theme area on the arrivals level, an aviation theme and Calgary Stampede theme in the international departures hall and an Alberta wildlife theme in the U.S. departures hall.

Get some dog love

Therapy dogs roam the airport during peak travel times every Thursday to Saturday to help “enhance the passenger experience.” Called Pre-Board Pals, it’s a partnership between The Calgary Airport Authority and Calgary’s Pet Access League Society (PALS). You can identify them with their “pet me” vests, white bandanas and human companions. Click here for more information, including if you’re interested in volunteering.

The Pre-Board PALS are in a festive spirit today! Ciqala and Moneypenny looking great @PALSCalgary #YYCfestive pic.twitter.com/roaVGAfxug — YYC (@FlyYYC) December 16, 2016

Hit up the arcade

Flippers Arcades are in four spots in the airport pre- and post-security in the Canada departures section and Concourse A. You can play video games and pinball machines until they call your flight number.

Exercise while charging your phone

In the new international terminal’s U.S. departures hall, you can try out the WeWatt electronics charging station–a three-seated stationary bike that converts human pedal power into electricity so you can charge your device. Developed in Belgium, it’s the first such amenity in a Canadian airport. (The others are in Brussels Airport, Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport and railway stations throughout Belgium and France).

Learn about space and aeronautics at SpacePort

SpacePort is free and open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and weekends 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The airport calls it a “unique educational and entertainment facility focusing on space and aeronautics.” You can find the hands-on exhibits and displays on the third floor after taking the elevator/escalator up from the departures level to the Destinations Food Court area.