Edmonton Transit driver charged in fatal collision involving 13-year-old girl

A 62-year-old Edmonton transit driver has been charged after a 13-year-old girl was struck and killed by a bus in late November.

Edmonton police said Judith Jackson was charged under the Traffic Safety Act with one count of failing to yield to a pedestrian in crosswalk. She is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27, 2017.

The charge stems from a collision in the area of 137 Avenue and 40 Street on Nov. 26.

Mariama Sillah, 13, was walking home from grabbing dinner at Subway when she was struck by the bus while in a marked crosswalk. Sillah died at the scene.

“It’s a very unfortunate situation, obviously,” Scott Pattison, a spokesperson with the Edmonton Police Service, said Tuesday.

“A young girl has lost her life. Very tragic circumstances for the ETS bus driver, who I’m sure is also traumatized.”

Pattison said the collision scene and investigation was also traumatic for the officers involved in the case.

“It tugs on the heartstrings a little harder for any family member. The death of a loved one is traumatic.”

Sillah was the second pedestrian to be struck and killed by an Edmonton transit bus in as many months.

In October, an 83-year-old woman was struck by a city bus while walking in a marked crosswalk near 87 Avenue and 169 Street. She was treated at the scene and taken to hospital, where she died of her injuries.

The driver in that incident was also charged with one count of failing to yield to a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk under the Traffic Safety Act.