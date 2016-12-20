World
December 20, 2016 1:42 pm

U.S. sanctions 7 people, 8 companies over Russia actions in Ukraine

By Staff Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin appears at a press conference. (Toru Hanai/Pool Photo via AP)

The United States on Tuesday blacklisted seven people and eight companies and government enterprises over Russia’s annexation of Crimea and the conflict in Ukraine, the U.S. Treasury said in a statement.

In addition, it named 26 subsidiaries of Russian Agricultural Bank and gas producer Novatek, both of which had already been sanctioned in 2014. U.S. sanctions on those firms are relatively narrow, and prohibit Americans from dealing in certain kinds of debt with the companies.

“Today’s action is in response to Russia’s unlawful occupation of Crimea and continued aggression in Ukraine,” John E. Smith, acting director of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, said in a statement.

“These targeted sanctions aim to maintain pressure on Russia by sustaining the costs of its occupation of Crimea and disrupting the activities of those who support the violence and instability in Ukraine.”

(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Alan Crosby)

© 2016 Reuters

