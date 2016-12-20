Crime
Case of Toronto neurosurgeon charged in doctor wife’s killing put over to January

By Staff The Canadian Press

Dr. Mohammed Shamji, 40, and Dr. Elana Fric-Shamji, 40, are shown in this image from Fric-Shamji's facebook page.

TORONTO – The case of a Toronto neurosurgeon charged in the death of his wife has been put over to January.

Dr. Mohammed Shamji has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Dr. Elana Fric-Shamji.

The 40-year-old woman’s strangled and beaten body was found in a suitcase on the side of a road in the Toronto area earlier this month.

Shamji’s lawyer says his client’s case will next be in court on Jan. 5.

Shamji worked at Toronto Western Hospital and was a faculty member at the University of Toronto.

His wife worked at the Scarborough Hospital as a family physician and was last seen on the evening of Nov. 30. Her mother contacted police the following day to report her missing.

