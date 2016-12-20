World
December 20, 2016 8:12 am
Updated: December 20, 2016 10:21 am

Russia drafts ‘Moscow Declaration’ to resolve Syrian conflict with Turkey, Iran

By Andrew Osborn Reuters

This frame grab from video provided by Baladi News Network, a Syrian opposition media outlet that is consistent with independent AP reporting, shows civilians gathering for evacuation from eastern Aleppo, Syria, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. The Russian military said over 1,000 people have been evacuated from Aleppo under a cease-fire deal reached with Syrian rebels. France's ambassador to the United Nations says international observers should monitor the safe evacuation of civilians and fighters from the war-torn Syrian city of Aleppo. (Baladi News Network via AP)

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that Russian experts had drawn up a “Moscow Declaration” that amounted to a roadmap for ending the Syria crisis and that he hoped that Turkey and Iran could support the document.

Shoigu, speaking at meetings in Moscow with his Iranian and Turkish counterparts, said the document was aimed at achieving a ceasefire in Syria.

“All previous attempts by the United States and its partners to agree on coordinated actions were doomed to failure. None of them wielded real influence over the situation on the ground,” said Shoigu.

“The approval of the declaration at the level of defense and foreign ministers implies our readiness to guarantee and jointly address concrete questions related to resolve (the crisis in) Syria.”

Foreign ministers from Russia, Iran and Turkey were also meeting in Moscow on Tuesday to discuss Syria.

(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Peter Hobson)

© 2016 Reuters

