Toronto Pearson Airport braces for busiest travel day of the holiday season

Patience is a necessity as Toronto Pearson International Airport deals with the busiest travel day of the holiday season on Tuesday.

More than 120,000 travellers are expected to pass through the gates and security check points on this day alone.

In total, the Greater Toronto Airports Authority predicts nearly 1.9 million passengers will pass through the airport between Dec. 20 and Jan. 3.

“Make sure you give yourself enough time before your flight. If you’re traveling international or to the U.S., we recommend showing up three hours before your flight. If you’re flying within Canada, it’s about 90 minutes,” GTAA spokesperson Natalie Moncur said.

Travellers are being reminded to be aware of restrictions on liquids, gels and aerosols when packing their carry-on luggage.

Items must be packed in 100 ml containers and fit into one clear and resealable plastic bag. A single 1 litre bag is permitted per passenger.

Passengers travelling with gifts in their carry-on luggage are also reminded to leave them unwrapped as packages will be subject to inspection at security check points.

The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority says they continue to see prohibited items during airport screening such as scissors, knives and novelty weapons which can significantly slow down the boarding process.