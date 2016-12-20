Dream of conducting an orchestra comes true for Grande Prairie boy battling leukemia

Jordan Cartwright took the stage at downtown Edmonton’s Francis Winspear Centre for Music Monday night, as guest conductor of the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra.

It’s been the seven-year-old’s dream ever since he can remember.

The evening was even more special because Jordan just completed nine months of aggressive chemotherapy for leukemia.

The Grande Prairie, Alta. boy and his family have been staying at Edmonton’s Ronald McDonald House while Jordan underwent his treatment. That’s when Ronald McDonald House staff learned of Jordan’s love of classical music and they knew they had to do something. They contacted the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra and the plan was hatched.

Global News followed Jordan along to the dress rehearsal Monday afternoon.

“When he lifted that baton and they went boom with the music, I could see his knees just about buckle,” Jordan’s father, Scott Cartwright, said. “He was like, ‘holy man that’s really, like, for real.'”

Cartwright said the family hardly slept Sunday night because they were all so excited.

“It was cool,” Jordan said of the experience. “I was shy, I didn’t want to mess up anything.”

Jordan also got to tour the Winspear and was presented with an official “Welcome to Edmonton” letter from Mayor Don Iveson, who delivered it in person.

In a playful exchange of words during the meeting Jordan asked the mayor, “Where are your lawyers?”

To which Iveson replied, “I can go get some if you like.”