NEST SECRET GARDEN TOUR – Nest Saskatoon

This is the 8th annual garden tour sponsored by Nest Saskatoon, a refugee support group in the city. There are eight gardens on this year’s self-guided tour, including two spectacular gardens in Varsity View and Montgomery Place featured on a previous Nest tour that are back by popular demand.

This year’s tour also includes two rooftop gardens, as well as gardens with water features, decorative metal work and backyard fireplaces. “It’s an eclectic mix of gardens to impress and inspire garden and landscape enthusiasts,” says Nest spokesperson Maureen McPherson.

The Nest Secret Garden Tour often sells out so participants are encouraged to get their tickets early. Passports are $15.00 each and MUST BE PURCHASED IN ADVANCE. They are available at three locations: Anthology @126 – 20th Street West, Dutch Growers @Central Avenue and @Attridge Drive, and McNally Robinson Book Store @3130 – 8th Street. The garden tour is a fundraiser for NEST and proceeds rain or shine.