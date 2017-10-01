Nickelback Feed The Machine Tour With Guests
Nickelback Feed The Machine Tour
Nickelback Feed The Machine Tour hits Rogers Arena October 1st! With Special Guests Cheap Trick and Shaman’s Harvest Full detailsRogers Arena - 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver, BC DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- all ages
- http://www.nickelback.com/
NICKELBACK
FEED THE MACHINE TOUR
WITH SPECIAL GUESTS
CHEAP TRICK
SHAMAN’S HARVEST
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 1, 2017
PEPSI LIVE AT ROGERS ARENA – VANCOUVER, BC
Doors: 5:30PM Show: 6:00PM
Charge by Phone 1-855-985-5000
Tickets (incl. GST) $25.00, $50.00, $70.00, $95.00, $125.00
(Plus FMF & Service charges)
**RESERVED SEATING / ALL AGES**
NICKELBACK ‘FEED THE MACHINE’ NEW SINGLE AND NINTH STUDIO ALBUM
Cheap Trick Joining as Special Guests on Select Canadian Dates
Multi-platinum, chart-topping rock band, NICKELBACK is set to hit the road this summer on the colossal headlining Feed The Machine Tour, announced today. Produced exclusively by Live Nation, the Feed The Machine Tour will begin on
June 23 in Noblesville, Indiana, with 44 dates across North America including stops in Detroit, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, Vancouver, and more. Daughtry will join Nickelback as their special guest for all of the U.S. dates, as well as Toronto and Montreal, while Shaman’s Harvest will be seen on all dates. Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame icons, Cheap Trick, will be special guests for the western Canadian leg of the tour.