Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey: All The Hits Tour

LIONEL RICHIE AND VERY SPECIAL GUEST MARIAH CAREY

ALL THE HITS TOUR

Re-Scheduled Vancouver Date on September 3, 2017

All Tickets For Original Date Will Be Honoured

Lionel Richie and very special guest Mariah Carey’s ALL THE HITS TOUR, has been rescheduled for Sunday, September 3, 2017 at Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena.

All tickets for the original April 27 date for will be honoured at the new date. Guests unable to attend the new date are eligible for a refund at their point of purchase. Lionel Richie released the following statement in February, “When you have been performing as long as I have it takes a toll on your body. Unfortunately my recovery from a knee procedure will not have me 100% ready to start the tour next month,” said Lionel Richie. “I don’t want to disappoint my fans and I look forward to being back on stage so we can all be ‘Dancing on the Ceiling’ together again.”