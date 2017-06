17th Annual SUMMER SOLSTICE FESTIVAL – Gravelbourg, Saskatchewan

FRIDAY, JUNE 23rd @ 6:00pm – SOLSTICE INTERNATIONAL FOOD FESTIVAL. Entry fee $5.00 for ages 6 and up, at the arena.

SATURDAY, JUNE 24th, 10:00am to 5:00pm – FREE STREET FAIR ON MAIN STREET. 11:00am – PARADE OF CULTURE ON MAIN STREET. 8:00pm – MUSIC FESTIVAL BEGINS IN SOUCY PARK. Cost $20.00 presale, $25.00 ages 19+, $10.00 children ages 6 to 18, FREE to childen under 5 years of age.

FEATURING: The Harpoonist & The Axe Murderer, Luke Dowler, Scott Richmond Band and The Residuals. HOURS OF GREAT FUN AND MUSIC!!! YOU NEED THE LONGEST DAY OF THE YEAR TO TAKE IT ALL IN!!!

Information: 306-648-7686 Website: www.summersolsticefestivaldete.com Email: gravelbourgsummersolstice@gmail.com