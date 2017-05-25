Child Find Saskatchewan’s 3rd ANNUAL FUNDRAISING BREAKFAST

GUEST SPEAKER – JONAH KENT.

“Child Find was contacted by Jonah’s mother in 1985 and she asked that we look into Jonah’s case. He had already been missing for 10 years but we gladly took on the challenge. Then in 1992 on Christmas Eve, we got our miracle.” Phyllis Hallatt (President-Child Find Saskatchewan).

Jonah Kent will share his story of what it was like being the missing child and on the lam in U.S. for over 17 years before his father broke his silence.

DOORS OPEN: 7:00am. PROGRAM COMMENCES: 7:30am. CLOSING REMARKS & CHARITABLE CONTRIBUTION REQUEST: 8:20am. PROGRAM CONCLUDES: 8:30am SHARP.

For more information on this event, please call Child Find Saskatchewan at 306-955-0070 and ask for Sue Ramsay.

A MISSING PERSON IS EVERYONE’S RESPONSIBILITY. MAY 25th IS INTERNATIONAL MISSING CHILDREN’S DAY.