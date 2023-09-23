Skateboarder run over after holding onto truck, in critical condition: Ontario police

Send this page to someone via email

A 16-year-old girl is fighting for her life in hospital after being run over by a pickup truck following what appears to have been a skateboarding accident in Uxbridge, Ont., north of Oshawa, police say.

The Durham Regional Police Service says witnesses reported that the teenager was skateboarding behind a silver Dodge pickup truck, holding onto the rear side of it, near the wheel in a parking lot on Main Street North when she lost her balance and fell to the ground.

At that point, police say she was run over by the truck. The driver of the truck remained at the scene, police say.

A police spokesperson said that the driver was aware that the girl was holding onto the vehicle.

“As for charges, the investigation is still ongoing. Driver information will be released if criminal charges are laid,” the spokesperson added.

The girl was taken to a local hospital in critical condition before being moved to a Toronto-area trauma centre.