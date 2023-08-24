Menu

Share

Canada

Regina Police say record numbers of fentanyl seized in 2023 so far

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted August 24, 2023 3:16 pm
Fentanyl seized by the Regina Police Service.
Fentanyl seized by the Regina Police Service.
The Regina Police Service said that as of July 30, they have seized millions of potentially lethal doses of fentanyl in 2023.

Regina officers have seized more than 10.4 kilograms of fentanyl, a significant number as it only takes tiny quantities of the drug to be lethal.

Fentanyl seized by the Regina Police Service.
Fentanyl seized by the Regina Police Service.

This is the largest quantity they have ever seized in a single year. The number is expected to rise by the end of 2023.

A Saskatchewan Coroners Service report said that as of July 30, 2023, 58 of the province’s confirmed overdoses this year have been fentanyl related.

In 2022, Regina police seized 5.7 kilograms of the drug, 8.2 kilograms in 2021 and 6.9 kilograms in 2020.

The Regina Police Service noted that 2.9 kilograms of cocaine and 9.2 kilograms of meth was also seized in the first seven months of 2023.

54 of the provinces confirmed overdose deaths this year have involved methamphetamine, although only 14 have been recorded in the death was the cause of solely meth. Meth was identified as only one of the drugs involved in the death in 40 other provincial cases.

Regina has had 31 of the total confirmed overdose deaths in 2023 so far according to the Coroners Service report.

 

CrimeSaskatchewan NewsRegina NewsDrugsFentanylRegina Police ServiceOverdose
