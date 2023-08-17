Menu

Energy and base metal stocks help lift S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stock markets down

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 17, 2023 11:48 am
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. TIJ
TORONTO — Strength in energy and base metal stocks helped lift Canada’s main stock index in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets edged lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 19.97 points at 19,919.04.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 3.85 points at 34,761.89. The S&P 500 index was down 2.69 points at 4,401.64, while the Nasdaq composite was down 58.45 points at 13,416.18.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.99 cents US compared with 73.98 cents US on Wednesday.

The October crude contract was up US$1.44 at US$80.46 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up six cents at US$2.65 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$3.30 at US$1,925.00 an ounce and the September copper contract was up four cents at US$3.70 a pound.

Advertisement
© 2023 The Canadian Press

