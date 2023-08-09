S&P/TSX composite index ticks back up on Wednesday morning as U.S. markets droop

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s main stock market inched upward in trading on Wednesday, rebounding slightly from the day before even as U.S. markets sagged.

The S&P/TSX composite index rose 52.23 points to 20,258.21, buoyed by energy and industrial stocks and partially offset by health care and metals.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average dropped 170.17 points to 35,144.32. The S&P 500 index was down 27.69 points at 4,471.69, while the Nasdaq composite fell 161.71 points to 13,722.61.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.39 cents US compared with 74.32 cents US on Tuesday.

The September crude oil contract was up US$1.06 at US$83.92 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up two cents at US$2.97 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$9.10 at US$1,950.8 an ounce and the September copper contract was up almost two cents at US$3.78 a pound.