S&P/TSX composite index dips alongside U.S. markets in Tuesday morning trading

Canada’s main stock market nudged southward in late-morning trading, in line with a bigger dip in U.S. markets.

The S&P/TSX composite index dipped 125.19 points to 20,110.85, dragged down by metals and information technology stocks.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average dropped 402.14 points to 35,070.71. The S&P 500 index was down 51.34 points at 4,467.10, while the Nasdaq composite was down 222.68 points at 13,774.91.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.26 cents US compared with 74.88 cents US on Friday.

The September crude oil contract was down 78 cents at US$81.16 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up four cents at US$2.77 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$9.10 at US$1,960.90 an ounce and the September copper contract was down eight cents at US$3.76 a pound.