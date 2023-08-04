Father who assaulted baby girl in southern Alberta sentenced to 7 years in prison

Send this page to someone via email

A father from southern Alberta who pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and failing to provide his baby girl with the necessaries of life has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

The 53-year-old Lethbridge man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child, had also been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference in January.

The Crown, however, withdrew those charges in June after finding no medical evidence to support them.

Provincial court Justice Kristin Ailsby says the baby girl suffered such serious injuries that doctors were not certain she would live.

She says the now eight-month-old baby has been released from a Calgary hospital to a foster home and her medical prognosis is still uncertain.

The child’s mother has also pleaded guilty to failing to provide the necessaries of life and is scheduled to be sentenced later this month.