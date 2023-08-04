Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Father who assaulted baby girl in southern Alberta sentenced to 7 years in prison

By Staff Global News
Posted August 4, 2023 4:35 pm
The Lethbridge court house View image in full screen
The courthouse in Lethbridge, Alta. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A father from southern Alberta who pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and failing to provide his baby girl with the necessaries of life has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

The 53-year-old Lethbridge man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child, had also been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference in January.

The Crown, however, withdrew those charges in June after finding no medical evidence to support them.

Provincial court Justice Kristin Ailsby says the baby girl suffered such serious injuries that doctors were not certain she would live.

Trending Now

She says the now eight-month-old baby has been released from a Calgary hospital to a foster home and her medical prognosis is still uncertain.

The child’s mother has also pleaded guilty to failing to provide the necessaries of life and is scheduled to be sentenced later this month.

Advertisement
More on Crime
LethbridgeAggravated AssaultNecessaries Of LifeInfant assaultedBaby AssaultedLethbridge babyLethbridge Infant
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices