Regina police investigating homicide in downtown Regina

Regina Police are investigating an early morning death in the Queen City that is being deemed a homicide.
Police responded to the 2100 block of Broad Street, near 13th avenue around 2:25 a.m. Saturday morning.
EMS and police found one man injured and was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after arriving.
The investigation is ongoing and police are asking those with information to contact RPS or Crime Stoppers.
