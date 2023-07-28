Regina International Airport announces 9 international flights this winter

The Regina Airport Authority has announced nine new international flights leaving the Queen City this winter.
“We’re very excited to see a great lineup of international service back again this winter,” said Justin Reves with the Regina International Airport. “With so many direct flights to popular destinations available, southern Saskatchewan residents can look forward to a fantastic sun holiday when temperatures start dropping.”
The winter flight schedule includes:
- Phoenix, Ariz.
- Las Vegas, Nev.
- Orlando, Fla.
- Cancun, Mexico
- Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
- Mazatlán, Mexico
- Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
- Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Varadero, Cuba
The start dates of the flights range from Oct. 29 to Dec. 13. Flights are by either WestJet or Sunwing.
“While we can’t control the weather, we also know that airlines are continually in better positions coming out of the pandemic over the last few years and we’re hoping that their operations are going to be even stronger than they’ve been in the past,” Reves said.
After cancelling close to 80 per cent of flights last year due to weather and operational challenges, Reves said it is exciting to offer more selection again.
“And after what I would say was a bit of a bumpy season last year, we’re very happy to see the return of so many options from both WestJet and Sunwing returning to the community this year.”
For more information on the upcoming winter flights, visit the Regina International Airport website.
- Enhanced Canada Workers Benefit rolls out. How much money could you get?
- ‘Gross incompetence:’ Man ticketed for contraband cigarettes says he was racially profiled
- Economy hit ‘sharp reversal’ in June. What this means for the Bank of Canada
- New justice minister vows to move ‘expeditiously’ on judicial vacancies
Comments