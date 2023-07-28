VENUExVENUE: New multi-day festival is coming to London, Ont. in the fall

While still in the midst of the summer festival season, London, Ont., is looking towards the fall with a new music festival set to take over the UNESCO City of Music.
Indie Week Inc. will return to live music this November with the launch of VENUExVENUE. The multi-day, multi-venue music festival features more than 40 top emerging artists who will perform at four venues across London over a three-day period.
According to the London Music Office, the four venues for the upcoming festival are the London Music Hall, Rum Runners, The Richmond Tavern, and Fitzray’s Restaurant and Lounge.
Natalie Wakabayashi, director of culture and entertainment tourism with Tourism London, said that the city is thrilled to bring this unique festival to London, adding that from a tourism perspective, “this is huge for the city.”
“With festivals like this, they fill up our hotels, and when you fill up a hotel, everyone benefits, from restaurants to shops,” she said. “It’s great for the economic impact here in London and you can certainly feel it.”
On Thursday, a portion of the lineup for the festival was unveiled as part of the London City Music Concert series during a live concert at Fanshawe’s Good Foundation Theatre.
Some artists set to play at VENUExVENUE include the following:
- My Son The Hurricane
- Un Jefferson
- Anddre Marfa and The Reflections
- Ariana Fig
- Bella Rosa
- Charlie Weber and The Glorious Failures
- Czech Hotel
- Dead Days
- Eleanor Gebrou
- Francy Planet
- Hartlet
- Laura Gagnon
- Leanne Mayer
- Lindey and The Lonelies
- Living Room For Small
- Strange Ways
- Moore Ave
- Nostalgic Brighlights
- Playing God
- Polluted
- Ransom Child
- River Woods
- Saveria
- Scrmmbledeggs
- Sunshine Makers
- Tell It To Sweeney
- The Lost Keys
- Uncle Cobes
“For a lot of these emerging artists, this is a really fantastic opportunity to be seen and to be heard,” Wakabayashi said. “Perhaps there’s someone in the audience who will really fall in love, and they’ll become a lifelong fan and follow them wherever they go. You never know.”
“It’s all about creating those connections and making those memories,” she added.
With more artists to be announced in the coming months, Indie Week Inc says that “Earlybird” wristbands go on sale next Thursday.
The festival will run Nov. 9-11.
More information about VENUExVENUE can be found on vxv.indieweek.com.
- ‘Gross incompetence:’ Man ticketed for contraband cigarettes says he was racially profiled
- ‘We jumped in and threw the dog off of her’: Neighbours save teen from Ontario dog attack
- Economy hit ‘sharp reversal’ in June. What this means for the Bank of Canada
- TC Energy splitting into 2 separate companies
Comments