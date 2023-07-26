Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Man brandishing brass knuckles assaults woman at Peterborough business: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 26, 2023 11:04 am
Peterborough police made three assault-related arrests in incidents on July 25, 2023. View image in full screen
Peterborough police made three assault-related arrests in incidents on July 25, 2023. Peterborough Police Service
Police made a trio of assault-related arrests in Peterborough, Ont., on Tuesday, including for the use of a weapon at a business.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 6:30 p.m. officers responded to reports of a shoplifting incident and assault at a Lansdowne Street West business.

Police learned a woman attempted to stop a man from shoplifting. The man, while wearing brass knuckles, reportedly struck the victim in the face. Police say other shoppers then intervened.

A 34-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and unauthorized possession of a weapon

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 15.

Noise complaint leads to assault

In another incident on Tuesday, officers responded to a reported assault on Brock Street near George Street.

There they learned a resident was upset with the noise level coming from a group at a nearby parking lot.

It’s alleged the man assaulted one person, who was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for treatment, police said.

A  41-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Wednesday.

Domestic incident

Police say a woman was arrested following a domestic incident on Dublin Street in which the victim was assaulted and required treatment at hospital.

Trending Now

A 51-year-old Peterborough woman was arrested and charged with assault.

She was held in custody and will appear in court for a bail hearing on Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough Police post increase in reported crime in 2022'
Peterborough Police post increase in reported crime in 2022
AssaultPeterborough Police ServicePeterborough PolicePeterborough crimeassault with a weaponPeterborough assaultbrass knuckles
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

