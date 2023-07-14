Menu

Canada

FIS removes tentative men’s downhill races at Lake Louise from calendar

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 14, 2023 4:55 pm
The International Ski and Snowboard Federation has removed a tentative men’s downhill at Lake Louise, Alta., from next season’s calendar.

The governing body of skiing initially had the men competing Nov. 22-26 at the ski resort in Banff National Park, but with a “to be confirmed” designation.

But Alpine Canada said in a release Friday that it ran out of time to secure funding for the races.

Alpine Canada president and CEO Therese Brisson says the organization remains committed to a speed event in Western Canada and is looking for solutions for the 2024-25 season.

Lake Louise has been the traditional opener of the men’s speed season, though it would have been the second stop in this campaign had it gone ahead.

Alpine Canada had already replaced the traditional women’s downhills at Lake Louise the week after the men with a pair of women’s World Cup giant slalom races Dec. 2-3 in Mont-Tremblant, Que. Those races are confirmed.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

