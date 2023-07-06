S&P/TSX composite down more than 300 points, U.S. stocks also fall

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO _ Canada’s main stock index was down more than 300 points in a broad-based decline, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 343.22 points at 19,760.67.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 513.22 points at 33,775.42. The S&P 500 index was down 60.19 points at 4,386.63, while the Nasdaq composite was down 215.26 points at 13,576.39.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.90 cents US compared with 75.34 cents US on Wednesday.

The August crude oil contract was down 69 cents at US$71.10 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down three cents at US$2.63 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$12.30 at US$1,914.80 an ounce and the September copper contract was down four cents at US$3.73 a pound.