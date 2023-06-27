S&P/TSX composite up in late morning trading, U.S. stock markets also higher

Send this page to someone via email

Strength in the industrial, financial and base metal sectors helped lift Canada’s main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 69.37 points at 19,656.69.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 121.62 points at 33,836.33. The S&P 500 index was up 21.43 points at 4,350.25, while the Nasdaq composite was up 87.76 points at 13,423.54.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.88 cents US compared with 76.04 cents US on Monday.

The August crude oil contract was down 45 cents at US$68.92 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down a penny at US$2.88 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$7.60 at US$1,926.20 an ounce and the September copper contract was down a penny at US$3.80 a pound.