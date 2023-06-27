Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

S&P/TSX composite up in late morning trading, U.S. stock markets also higher

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 27, 2023 11:53 am
A sign board displays the TSX level as women walk past the Richmond-Adelaide Centre in the financial district in Toronto on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler. View image in full screen
A sign board displays the TSX level as women walk past the Richmond-Adelaide Centre in the financial district in Toronto on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler. EEB
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Strength in the industrial, financial and base metal sectors helped lift Canada’s main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 69.37 points at 19,656.69.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 121.62 points at 33,836.33. The S&P 500 index was up 21.43 points at 4,350.25, while the Nasdaq composite was up 87.76 points at 13,423.54.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.88 cents US compared with 76.04 cents US on Monday.

Trending Now

The August crude oil contract was down 45 cents at US$68.92 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down a penny at US$2.88 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$7.60 at US$1,926.20 an ounce and the September copper contract was down a penny at US$3.80 a pound.

Advertisement
More on Money
EconomymoneystocksTSXstock marketToronto Stock Exchangetsx s&p
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content