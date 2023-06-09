Menu

Canada

Manitoba travelers to expect traffic delays heading into Ontario

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted June 9, 2023 12:47 pm
Manitobans headed for their cottages in Ontario can expect traffic delays due to road construction. View image in full screen
Manitobans headed for their cottages in Ontario can expect traffic delays due to road construction. Janet Cretton/submitted
Manitoba weekend warriors heading to the cabin should expect delays going into Ontario for the next several weeks.

The provincial government is advising travelers going down the Trans-Canada Highway into Ontario will experience traffic delays for the next four to six weeks due to rock blasting.

Traffic will be stopped for 15-minute intervals during each blast, depending on site-specific conditions and traffic volumes.

The rock blasting is part of preliminary work to twin 700 meters of Highway 1 at the border as part of the province’s work to create a four-lane corridor.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson announces twinning of Trans-Canada Highway'
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson announces twinning of Trans-Canada Highway
