Manitoba travelers to expect traffic delays heading into Ontario

Manitoba weekend warriors heading to the cabin should expect delays going into Ontario for the next several weeks.
The provincial government is advising travelers going down the Trans-Canada Highway into Ontario will experience traffic delays for the next four to six weeks due to rock blasting.
Traffic will be stopped for 15-minute intervals during each blast, depending on site-specific conditions and traffic volumes.
The rock blasting is part of preliminary work to twin 700 meters of Highway 1 at the border as part of the province’s work to create a four-lane corridor.
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson announces twinning of Trans-Canada Highway
Comments